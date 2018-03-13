BJP MP suggests revisiting liquor ban in Bihar

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha has questioned the implementation of liquor ban in Bihar, saying the planning has failed.

He also suggested that the ban needed to be discussed again, and required better planning

"The way this has been implemented in Bihar raises questions about the leadership of the state. Although Nitish Kumar's intention behind this is good, it is not reflected in the implementation machinery as the ban is not seeming effective," Sinha said.

On November 26, 2015, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that alcohol would be banned in the state from April 1, 2016. (ANI)