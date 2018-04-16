BJP MP threatens action against those who disrespect PM

[India], Apr 16 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh has courted controversy by threatening action if anyone disrespected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

At a concluding ceremony of BJP's Kisan Samman Yatra in Shajapur-Polai Kalan in the state, BJP MP from Dewas, Manohar Untwal said, "Those who dishonour our Prime Minister, we will keep that person at our feet. Those who dishonour our Chief Minister (Chouhan), we will eliminate him from the world."

This is not the first time the BJP MP has made controversial statements.

Last week, Untwal made a derogatory remark against the wife of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and TV anchor, Amrita Rai.

"Digvijay Singh has done nothing for Madhya Pradesh but brought an item from Delhi. He undertook Narmada Yatra. Now, he is asking why saints have been given red beacon car."

In wake of the Unnao rape case, Congress Karnataka Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday dubbed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as "unfit" for office and said that the incident should have prompted him to resign.

"Mr. Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, and he is unfit to be the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If he had any decency he would have resigned by now because his government has been exposed, his own MLA has committed the crime," Rao told ANI.

Following this, BJP workers took to the streets here to protest against Rao's remarks and also filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Rao.

Later, Rao apologised for his remarks but however, questioned Yogi's governance. (ANI)