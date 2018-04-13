BJP MP who blamed Pak for Kathua rape cries foul

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): A day after blaming Pakistan for Kathua rape incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan on Friday said that his statement was not reported properly.

Talking to media, Chauhan clarified that he had said that it was Pakistani infiltrators who were involved in raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogan and no Hindu can do this after committing such heinous crime.

"Only half of my statement was reported. She was a daughter of the nation. I only said I suspect that Pakistani infiltrators were involved in raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans as no Hindu group can do this after raping and killing a minor girl," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP MLA said that "If Jai Shi Ram slogans are raised in Kashmir after the rape of a child, who is a daughter of Hindustan, then it must be Pakistani agents who have come here and done so in order to create differences among us." He even said that there is very less amount of Hindu's in Kashmir, who are helpless and cannot commit such crime. An eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed on January 17, in Kathua, which has evoked massive uproar in the country. (ANI)