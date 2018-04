[India], Apr 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Hari Manjhi's son, Rahul Manjhi was arrested by the police on the charges of alcohol consumption.

According to sources, the accused was caught with a group of friends in Bodh Gaya village.

He was made to undergo a medical test, in which traces of alcohol were found in his blood.

Rahul's father, Hari Manjhi also represents Lok Sabha in the Parliament.

More details awaited. (ANI)