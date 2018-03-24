BJP MPs to explain reason behind Parliament disruptions

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Friday said all Bharatiya Janata Party Members of Parliament will visit their constituencies to explain to people as to who is disrupting the Parliament session and why.

According to the Union minister, BJP president Amit Shah has asked the MPs to visit their constituencies over the weekends to explain the reason through programmes and press conferences.

The minister's statement was in reference to opposition parties disrupting the Parliament over the passing of the Finance Bill without a discussion in the House and the no-trust motion against the BJP in relation to special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha is being adjourned almost daily and the opposition parties are not able to bring the no-confidence motion against the Centre.(ANI)