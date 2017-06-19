BJP must give a name for President immediately, says Opposition

New Delhi: While the BJP team met PM Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the probable name for the Presidential elections, the party is constantly facing pressure from the Opposition to announce a name urgently.



Speaking to ANI, Bihar CM Nitish Kuamr demanding the Modi govt for name said, "They haven't decided on a name yet, even when Arun Jaitley ji rang me, he didn't have a name for presidential candidate."

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday gave June 20 as a deadline to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to announce its choice for the post.





"There was no question of talking any further. So, now what we are saying is if they (government) do not tell us the name of their Presidential candidate by June 20, then we will appeal to other opposition parties that we should all meet on June 21 and declare our candidate. That is the only way in which we can go ahead," Yechury told ANI.

Meanwhile, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also said that consensus on the nomination for the upcoming Presidential polls is needed by the political parties considering the dignity of the post.





"We hope that this time, both National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) give a consensus on the nomination of next President. The country wishes for the same as the position of a President is the highest of all," he told the media here.

The Presidential polls, if needed, will be held on July 17 and the counting of votes will take place on July 20.

The tenure of current President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.

Congress, after the meeting of its party president Sonia Gandhi and BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu, said that the ruling party did not place any name of its nominee, forcing Congress to rule out any cooperation on a consensus."The BJP leaders did not give any name to Congress President Sonia Gandhi but they wanted us to reveal the name of our candidate. We were expecting them to disclose the name so that we can discuss it in our party and other opposition parties. Since no names were given from the government side and since no names are being given, there is no question of any discussion and cooperation," Ghulam Nabi Azad told