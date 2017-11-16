BJP names candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council Election 2017

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday announced the names of the candidates for all six seats for Karnataka Legislative Council Election 2017.

In a meeting, the BJP Centre Election Committee decided the names of the State Legislative Council Election of Karnataka.

Ayanur Manjunath has been named as the candidate for South-West Graduates Constituency, while Ganesh Karnik for the South-West Teachers Constituency.

B. Niranjan Murthy has been chosen as the candidate from the South Teachers Constituency while K.B. Shrinivas has been named as the candidate from North-East Graduates Constituency.

Haalanur S. Lepakshi has been named as the candidate from South-East Teachers Constituency and A. Devegowda from Bangalore Graduates Constituency. The Centre Election Committee of the BJP was held yesterday under the guidance of party president Amit Shah at party's headquarters in Ashok Road in Delhi. "As far as the legislative of Karnataka is concerned, for all the six seats a list has been declared. It will be on the website," CEC secretary and Union Minister JP Nadda told the media after attending the meeting. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other members of the Centre Election Committee of the BJP. (ANI)