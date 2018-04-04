BJP-NDA MPs relinquish salary to protest Parliament disruptions

[India], Apr. 04 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Ananth Kumar, on Wednesday said that Members of Parliament of the BJP-NDA alliance parties will renounce their salaries and allowance for 23 days as the parliament has not been functioning.

"BJP-NDA MPs have decided to not take salary and allowances for 23 days as the parliament has not been functional. This money is given to serve the people & if we are not able to do so we have no right to take the people's money," said Kumar.

The Houses of the Parliament have seen repeated disruptions in proceedings because of various protests and agitations by the members. The Cauvery dispute, between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has been the reason for a lot of conflicts, with MPs from political parties of both states agitating in the Rajya Sabha regularly, causing untimely adjournment of the house. Recurrent protests and agitations by Telegu Desam Party (TDP) MPs have also seen daily proceedings of the house frequently disrupted. Similarly, the No-Confidence motion by the TDP has also caused a lot of ruckus. Blaming the Congress for unlawful tactics, Kumar said, "It's because of Congress's undemocratic politics that Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha have not been functional. We're ready to talk about all the issues but they are not letting the houses function." (ANI)