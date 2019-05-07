BJP needs to learn lesson from fate of 'arrogant' Duryodhana: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

[India], May 7 (ANI): The BJP needs to learn from the fate of Duryodhana of Mahabharata that this country has never forgiven the arrogant, said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Tuesday.

"BJP doesn't raise practical issues. It tries to take benefit of soldiers' bravery. It attacks the martyrs from my family who died for the country. This country has never forgiven the arrogant. In Mahabharata, we know how Duryodhana even tried to capture Lord Krishna, who had only correct things to say. BJP should learn from this instance and never forget the fact that people have the highest power in a democracy," she said.

Priyanka, who was addressing an election rally in support of former Union Minister and Congress candidate Kumari Selja, said that job creation for youths, farmers' progress and safety of women were among the key challenges India is facing today.

"The biggest challenge the country is facing today is the creation of jobs for the youths, development of farmers, safety and security of women. When the government of BJP was formed in 2014 at the Centre, tall promises were made including the creation of more than two crore jobs, but because of demonetization, 5 lakh jobs were lost," she said.

"MNREGA, which was a programme for rural employment, was diluted. Demonetisation was cited as an example of patriotism. People were assured that black money would be recovered from offshore accounts. But nothing was done in this regard. Only poor people suffered. During the BJP regime, 24 lakh government jobs were left lying vacant," she said.

Priyanka also attacked BJP for allegedly following an anti-farmer agenda. "BJP promised to double farmers' income in five years. But farmers are facing immense difficulties as they don't get sufficient returns for their investments. Thousands of farmers are distressed in the country. PM Modi can't even spare five minutes for the problems of farmers," she said.

Talking about the election manifesto of Congress party, she said: "Our manifesto has the voice of the people from across the country. The biggest plan under our manifesto is -- NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana). Under this scheme, the poorest families of the country will get Rs 72,000 yearly if the Congress comes to power at the Centre."

"The Congress party has also promised that 24 lakh vacant government jobs will be filled by March 2020. Women will get 33 per cent reservation in Parliament. People will get free treatment at government hospitals. Children will get free education up to Class XII in government schools. Small traders will get a simplified GST policy," she said.

Haryana, where 10 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had won seven seats in the state - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Sonipat, Faridabad, and Gurgaon. The Congress had won Rohtak seat, while Hisar and Sirsa seats had gone to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

So far, five phases of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections have been held, while the remaining two phases will be held on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)