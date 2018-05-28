BJP never give importance to person like Sanjay Raut: CM Fadnavis

[India], May 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not give importance to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who recently made a derogatory remark against the chief minister.

"We never give importance to a person like Sanjay Raut. The media gives him importance. The whole country knows who has an ego," Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

Raut, who is Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP, yesterday said the Maharashtra Chief Minister was "arrogant", and said, "Even a dog starts considering himself a tiger after coming to power."

The tussle between the two started after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray released a video of Fadnavis, wherein the state chief is accused of asking BJP workers to use all possible means to win the Palghar Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 28. Thackeray released the audio clip while addressing a rally yesterday night in the poll-bound Palghar. However, the BJP had alleged that the clip has been tampered with and that it would make public its unedited version. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Fadnavis also expressed concern over the continuous hike in the fuel prices in the country. "Current fuel prices are high in the country due to higher rates in international markets. But now, the centre along with every state government is trying to find a solution, so that fuel could be available at cheaper prices," he said. (ANI)