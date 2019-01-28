BJP not helpless: Fadnavis

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Amid continued criticism by ally Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asserted that the BJP is not "helpless".

Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led governments at the Centre as well as the state, has been bitter with the BJP lately. At the party's national executive meet here in January last year, the Shiv Sena had reportedly resolved to fight the General and Assembly elections on its own.

The Chief Minister's comment today came after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters that his party will continue to be the "big brother" in any alliance.

"BJP is not helpless, yes we want alliance but for development of the nation. Don't want power to go in hands of people who looted nation for long. We're trying to get into alliance but we are not helpless. BJP is the party which reached 200 from two," said Fadnavis while addressing a gathering here. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP and Shiv Sena contested as alliance partners and won 41 seats out of a total of 48 at stake in the state. BJP had won 22 seats, while the Shiv Sena 19. However, they contested the subsequent Assembly polls separately. (ANI)