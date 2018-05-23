BJP observes 'Anti-People's Mandate Day'

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday observed 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' in Karnataka ahead of the formation of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in the state.

BJP president for Karnataka and former Chief Minister, B. S. Yeddyurappa, led the demonstrations in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here, Yeddyurappa lambasted the JD(S)-Congress alliance and said hunger, greed and power is the basis of this coalition government.

"Hunger, greed and power is the basis of JD(S)-Congress alliance, such alliance will not even last for 3 months," he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BJP termed the alliance between the Congress and the JD(S) as an 'unholy' one, alleging that they "hijacked the people's mandate". "The Congress and JDS have hijacked the people's mandate and entered into an unholy alliance. On the day this unholy coalition government takes office, that is tomorrow, Wednesday, 23.5.2018, the BJP has decided to observe this day as "Anti People's Mandate Day," the statement read. On a related note, H. D. Kumaraswamy's swearing-in will be held today in the presence of a multitude of eminent leaders. Among the confirmed attendees are United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, Tejaswi Yadav will also be present to witness Kumaraswamy's swearing-in. Other notable guests include the founder of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Ajit Singh (also an ex-Union Minister), actor-turned-politician and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan. (ANI)