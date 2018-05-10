BJP on personal slander trip, not serious about Karnataka: Rahul

Bengaluru: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the BJP has restricted itself to only mounting personal attacks on him and his party leaders during its Karnataka campaign and lacked seriousness about what they wished to deliver to the people in the state.

"We put up a vision for the state while our opposition restricted itself to making personal attacks at the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah), (Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun) Khargeji, and myself and others," Gandhi told the media here.

"They (BJP) have not really named what they want to do for Karnataka. What the Congress wants to do for the state is very very clear.

"We made certain commitments and we delivered on those commitments and now we have prepared a manifesto that is truly the voice of the people here," he added.

Gandhi said senior party leader Veerappa Moily had prepared the manifesto. He crisscrossed the state, held meetings with thousands of people before putting it all together.

"We put forward the essence of what the people are looking for in the next five years," said Gandhi.

The 47-year-old Congress chief said: "In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party built its manifesto inside closed doors in three-four days. They copied from ours.

"So, there is a lack of seriousness among them about what they want to deliver... That I think is a huge difference."

"I am very confident that the Congress party is going to win the election," Gandhi added.

Gandhi, who finished his ninth leg of campaigning for the May 12 polls on Thursday, said: "I have now been travelling around Karnataka for a couple of months.

"It has been an honour... I have learned a tremendous amount from the people of the state, from their spirit, from their perspective."

"The Congress party has fought a very good campaign, we have all stood together, our party is completely united and we fought the campaign on fundamental issues," he added.

The results would be declared on May 15.