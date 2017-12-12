BJP on 'secret' meet with Pakistanis, Modi asked about Nawaz 'biryani'

Ahmedabad: The opposition reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday of the 'biryani' served by then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore in 2015 as the BJP harped on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's meeting with Pakistani diplomats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party spoke again about the so-called "secret meeting" between Manmohan Singh and Pakistan's High Commissioner here at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's home here on December 6, accusing Congress leaders of having "prem" (love) for Pakistan.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rules Delhi, hit back. "Modiji, an innocent question: You had relished the biryani offered by your brother Nawaz Sharif. How did it taste?" AAP's Ashutosh asked.

Communist Party of India Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said: "'Conspiracy' by foreign countries, 'supari' and other shocking details are being revealed, one by one, by Shri Narendra Modi in Gujarat. Worrisome. Will the Prime Minister of the country act?"

Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan took a jibe at Modi, saying by such antics Modi had "exposed himself".

"A panic-stricken Modi staring at defeat in Gujarat has used a series of bogies of 'Rahul not Hindu', 'Ahmed Patel will become Chief Minister', 'Aiyar called me neech', 'Pakistan wants Congress to win', 'Manmohan Singh ... plotting with Pakistan' to somehow turn the tide."

Another AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, said even Manmohan Singh's worst critics have not questioned his honesty and patriotism.

"Sad that Modi by resorting to such irresponsible statements is giving Pakistan a chance to make fun of us," he said.

Even BJP ally Shiv Sena questioned Modi's raising such issue at election rallies instead of arresting and booking for treason those who attended the meeting at Aiyar's residence.

Modi in his election rallies has alleged that the Congress leaders discussed Gujarat polls with Pakistani diplomats. Manmohan Singh has already rejected the allegations as "canards" and sought an apology from Modi.