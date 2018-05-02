BJP Panchayat poll candidate alleges TMC supporters of vandalising his house

[India], May 02 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)Panchayat poll candidate in Howrah, Hemant Chhori on Tuesday alleged that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters have vandalised his house in Udaynarayanpur.

He has also filed a complained to police against them.

However, the TMC supports have declined this allegation.

Hemant Chhori also said that the incident took place after a rally.

Although, Udaynarayan's MLA Sameer Panja stated that this incident is not a part of any political riot.

It is also reported that the TMC workers have allegedly attacked the houses and cars of BJP workers earlier. (ANI)