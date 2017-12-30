BJP, PDP leaders eat beef, pork together: NC MLA

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders eat beef and pork together, National Conference leader Akbar Lone claimed on Saturday.

The National Conference MLA made this controversial statement while addressing a rally here.

"BJP and PDP leaders are eating cow meat and pig meat together and are two faces of one coin," Lone said.

He added that the Muslim community and the people of Jammu and Kashmir should boycott them.

Consumption of beef is highly conflicting to Hindu beliefs, while in the Muslim community, it is pork. In Jammu and Kashmir, a majority of BJP leaders is Hindu, and a majority of PDP leaders is Muslim. The BJP and the PDP are running coalition government in the state. This not first time Lone has made a controversial statement. Earlier, he had said that those who have joined hands with the (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) RSS and BJP, are not Muslims. The people of Kashmir should boycott the people who joined hands with the BJP, RSS.