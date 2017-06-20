BJP picks Ram Nath Kovind as Presidential nominee, Opposition accuses it of playing Dalit politics

New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary board announcing Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind as its presidential nominee, a section of the Opposition has accused the party of playing Dalit politics by picking Kovind.



The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the decision was influenced by 'political contest' as Kovind is from the ranks of RSS. "Kovind ji was the chief of RSS's Dalit branch. So somewhere it is a political fight or contest. We are not commenting and giving any character certificate to anyone," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told the media here.





Yechury further said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leaders had said that they would seek Opposition parties' consent on the name of the Presidential candidate which didn't happen.

BJP ally Shiv Sena refused to support Ram Nath Kovind if the party had put fort his name merely to capture the community's votes.





"If they have declared Kovind's name for getting Dalit votes, then we are not interested. The Shiv Sena has always kept away from such vote-bank politics," said Thackeray at a rally to mark the party's 51st foundation day celebrations.





He added that if the next President proves to be beneficial for all the people of the country and not just Dalits, "then make anybody. We will openly support".

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 25.





The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification in this regard and the process of the nomination has started that will continue till June 28.