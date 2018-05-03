BJP plans to fill K'taka assembly with 'jailbirds': Rahul

[India], May 3 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to fill the Karnataka Assembly with 'jailbirds'.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka's Bhalki, the Congress President said, "The BJP has plans to fill Karnataka Assembly with jailbirds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must explain to the people of Karnataka as to why has he chosen a corruption-tainted man as BJP's CM candidate."

The Congress President also said that the Karnataka election is not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi rather it is about providing jobs, development, and security of women in the poll-bound state.

"Modi ji should explain how the youth will get jobs. This election is about jobs, development, and security of women, not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. He should accept that he lied about crediting Rs 15 lakhs into people's account and bringing back black money. That's the way to seek votes, not by telling lies," Rahul added. Rahul alleged that Prime Minister Modi is trying to fetch gains from the work done by the Congress party. "It is true that the Congress party works for the people but Narendra Modi ji is trying to fetch away the gains," he said. The Congress President also asked the people to read the election manifesto of the Congress from the last election. "And you will find we have done 90 percent of the work we promised," he said. Attacking Prime Minister Modi over corruption, Rahul took a potshot on him and said he has a complete gang of film Sholay. "Siddaramaiah ji waived off 8,000 crore farm loans but Government of India did not add even a penny to it. So he must tell us what is he preaching." Rahul said. He also said that Modi ji has a complete gang of film Sholay. "Gabbar, Kalia, Samba, they have the complete gang. Flanked by Reddy brothers and BS Yeddyurappa, Modi will speak about anti-corruption," Rahul said. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)