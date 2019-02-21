BJP politicising Pulwama terror attack: Sitaram Yechury

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the ghastly Pulwama terror attacks and said that using these attacks for electoral benefit is wrong for the country’s security.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, “BJP is politicizing the Pulwama terror attack. During a rally, BJP president has said that they will give befitting reply because it is not UPA government. Such a statement raises the question. There must be accountability. They should first say how could this incident occur when there is a BJP government for over four years. They are using it for electoral benefit which is very wrong for the country and its security.”

Addressing a youth rally in Assam on February 17, BJP national president Amit Shah had said that the sacrifice of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack will not go in vain as it's not the Congress government which is at the Centre, but the BJP." Meanwhile, Yechury also raised questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Saudi crown prince at the airport. "It is unprecedented. PM Modi normally doesn’t go. A lot of Presidents and Prime Ministers have visited before but he doesn’t go to receive them all. Only he can answer as to why he went to receive Saudi Prince. Especially, when Saudi PM visited Pakistan before coming to India and had given huge aid to Pakistan.” Talking further about forging any alliance in Kerala, he said, “In Kerala the fight will be between Congress and us. In Bengal, we will be fighting to defeat TMC. It is important to defeat TMC to save Bengal and to defeat BJP to save the country.” (ANI)