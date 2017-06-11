BJP postpones national executive meet in view of presidential polls

[India], June 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday postponed its national executive meet scheduled to take place on July 15-16 at Visakhapatnam.

The party has decided to do this in view of presidential elections.

As Pranab Mukherjee's term as President comes to an end on July 24, the presidential election will be held on July 17.

The Election Commission said the last date of nomination is June 28 and the counting of votes will be taken up on July 20.

The President is elected through an Electoral College that includes national and State legislators.

Currently, there are 13 vacancies in the Electoral College. As many as 21 AAP MLAs are also eligible to vote. (ANI)