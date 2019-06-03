BJP prepares for victory celebrations on May 23

[India], May 20 (ANI): With exit polls giving it a comfortable victory, the BJP is making preparations for victory celebrations at its national headquarters here on the day of counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections on May 23.

The party is expecting to bag 300 seats for itself which will make it the first party with a majority on its own to return to power after a gap of more than 40 years which happened during the during the Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru era.

Party office bearers in the headquarters said that the organisation would not like to miss such a rare opportunity to celebrate the event.

For the media, especially television channels, about 30 cabins are being set up for leaders to give their reactions to reporters. (ANI) Array