BJP protests against WB Govt., police resorts to baton charge

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday took to the streets in Kolkata to protest over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The protests turned violent after several saffron party leaders clashed with police personnel near the Lalbazar area.

Police used tear gas shells and water canons to disperse the crowd. Three party workers were injured in the clashes.

Despire repeated requests by policemen, the protesters tried to break the barricades and clashed with cops.

Amid high voltage agitation BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh were taken into custody. (ANI)