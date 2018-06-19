BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP: How politicians reacted on Twitter

Srinagar: Minutes after BJP announced that it is pulling out of Jammu and Kashmir government, politicos reaced on Twitter.

In a short message, Omar Abdullah said, " 'So it has come to pass". Omar Abdullah in the past have been extremely critical of PDP-BJP alliance and have highlighted how two parties with completely different alliances are clinging to the power. Hence after BJP announced divorce from the alliance, Omar's reaction was on fairly expected lines. Mehbooba Mufti has also resigned after news of BJP pulling out of the government trickling in.

Shiv Sena: "The alliance was anti-national and natural. Our party chief had said this alliance won't work out. Had they continued with it they would have had to answer in the 2019 Lok Sabha election." Congress: "When the BJP had formed the government in J&K, we had told the PM that it will be a Himalayan mistake. We have been proven right. After ruining the state in the last three years, they are now breaking the alliance. It is a total failure on the part of the govt of India. The Centre cannot shy away from the responsibility... There is no question of forming government with the PDP."