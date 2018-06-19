BJP pulls out of J-K govt, ends alliance with PDP

Srinagar: The BJP on Monday pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Just this morning NSA chief Ajit Doval met BJP president Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. All BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government were also summoned to New Delhi today for a meeting with Shah.

J-K is now headed for governor's rule.

Reports said that the meeting was organised following the Centre's decision that ceasefire would not be extended in Jammu and Kashmir after Ramzan. According to reports, ministers were summoned to the state to review the functioning of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP and the BJP alliance has been uneasy to begin with since they are ideologically different.