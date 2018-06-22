BJP pushing Parrikar to work despite illness: Goa Congress

Panaji: Lashing out at the BJP for pushing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to return to office despite his illness, a top Goa Congress leader on Friday said it was a "suicidal move" for Parrikar.

State Congress President Girish Chodankar also said that the administration in Goa had become sick because of Parrikar's prolonged illness.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party was forcing work on the ailing Chief Minister, who recently returned from a nearly three-month-long treatment for pancreatic cancer in the US.

"The Congress party and those close to Parrikar feel that it is a suicidal. He is ruining his health and it amounts to suicide. Is his party forcing him to do it? The BJP is being irresponsible with Parrikar's health," Chodankar said. "Is BJP forcing him to work and creating a new genre of sympathy politics in Goa?" Chodankar asked, adding that the Congress was worried about Parrikar and advised him to focus on his health and assume charge when he is fit. He said Parrikar had advised that those who have a cold should not come close to him. "This indicates that not all is well with him and there is still a medical restriction on him." Parrikar returned to Goa and assumed charge as Chief Minister on June 14, after undergoing treatment at a New York hospital for advanced pancreatic cancer. He was earlier also hospitalised in Mumbai and Goa in February. Chodankar said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could temporarily divest Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's portfolio and hand it over to another minister while Jaitley was undergoing a medical procedure, why should the Goa Chief Minister suffer who is not fully fit yet.

