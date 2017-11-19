BJP rakes up potholes to corner Karnataka govt

[India], November 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday took a jibe at Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka Government by calling it a 'government of the potholes, for the potholes, and by the potholes.'

Javadekar, who was in Bengaluru to launch Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) pre manifesto campaign said, "If you click a picture of a pothole and upload on our newly-launched app of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, an immediate action is taken. But Bengaluru city is an exception, because there are so many potholes. This is a government of the potholes, for the potholes, by the potholes."

He further said, "All potholes in Bengaluru are black holes, where this Siddaramaiah Government is working. This is the proof of corruption." Speaking at the event, Javadekar further lauded demonetisation as well as people's belief in the system. The Assembly Elections in Karnataka are scheduled to take place early next year. Earlier on November 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP announced the names of the candidates for all six seats for Karnataka Legislative Council Election 2017. (ANI)