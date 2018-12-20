BJP Rath Yatra: Mamata Banerjee govt approaches division bench against HC order

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Wednesday approached the Chief Justice's division bench challenging the Calcutta High Court's single bench order permitting Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'save democracy' Rath-Yatra in the state.

The matter will be placed before the Chief Justice's bench on Friday (tomorrow).

Earlier on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court allowed the BJP to proceed with its Rath Yatra in West Bengal which is perceived as a major setback to the Mamata Banerjee government.

The Court gave permission to BJP to hold three yatras in West Bengal and directed that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order. Earlier, the state government had refused permission for the proposed 'yatra' citing intelligence reports of possible communal violence in areas where the BJP has planned the rallies. (ANI)