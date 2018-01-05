BJP rebuffs credibility of Jadhav video

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed Pakistan over the release of a propagandist video of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying that it lacks credibility.

"Such videos will be taken seriously only if those circulating the video are credible enough. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not understand that their credibility has reached a nadir. Nobody is now ready to believe what Pakistan is saying, no matter how many such videos they decide to bring out," party vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe told ANI.

In the video, Jadhav is seen saying that he was being taken good care of in the prison. Another party MP Prabhat Jha also questioned the credibility of the video. "It would be a mistake to think that Pakistan could release a credible video of Kulbhushan Jadhav," Jha told ANI, adding the video should be probed. In the video released by Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday, Jadhav could be seen talking about his meeting with his mother and wife. "I said do not worry Mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once, she saw me personally," Jadhav says referring to the meeting, and added that his mother was pleased to see him. A meeting took place between Jadhav and his family on December 25 in Islamabad, on the request of the Indian government. India denounced the manner in which Pakistan conducted the meeting. Jadhav was arrested and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on espionage charges, in April this year. On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed his hanging after India protested against the death sentence. (ANI)