BJP releases election manifesto for UP local body elections

, November 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the election manifesto for the upcoming local body elections in Uttar Pradesh.

At the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the manifesto was the party's accountability to the people, and would ensure a democratic form of election in the 652 urban local bodies and 16 Nagar Nigam.

Adityanath focussed on the government's work in the area of electrification, basic public amenities, and public transport in the state, and announced the upcoming plans.

The Chief Minister said that street lights in all 16 Nagar Nigams would be changed to LED, wholly funded and maintained by ESL. The work has already begun in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur, informed the CM. To ensure a fair procedure in electricity distribution in the state, Adityanath said that district headquarters were being provided 24 hours electricity supply, while Tehsil headquarters 20 hours electricity supply. Besides saving the cost on electricity, the chief minister said that the government was also ensuring free electricity to households in urban as well as rural areas, and has provided free electrification to 20 lakh households in the last seven months. In addition, seven cities have been chosen, while six are in the process of getting included among smart cities. Adityanath said that the state was also determined towards providing pure drinking water, good parks, and cleanliness. Under the Prime Minister Awaas Yojana, the chief minister informed, 1,61,000 homes have been provided to the poor in urban areas. Besides, budget for public toilets in the state has also been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000. In reference to the public transport of the state, Adityanath informed that work on metro in eight cities had begun, while regional connectivity within the state via air transport was also being worked upon. The polling for 652 urban local bodies which includes 16 Nagar Nigam, will be held in three phases on November 22, November 26 and November 29. (ANI)