BJP releases second list of 82 candidates for Karnataka assembly polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 82 candidates for elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.





The names were finalised by the party's Central Election Committee headed by party President Amit Shah and has Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda among its members.





The BJP had released the first list of 72 candidates on April 8.