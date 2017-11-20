BJP releases third list of 28 candidates for Gujarat elections 2017

Gandhinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday came out with its third list of 28 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.





The list includes the sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Raman Vora, who will contest from the Scheduled Caste (SC) seat of Dasada, and sitting MLA and former cabinet Minister Saurabh Patel, who will contest from Botad. He had earlier contested from Botad in the previous term and is the sitting MLA from Akota constituency.



Senior leader and spokesperson I.K. Jadeja has not been given the ticket for Dhrangadhra constituency, where he was hoping to get candidature. That seat will be contested by Jayarambhai Dhanjibhai Sonagra.

Another former Minister Govindbhai Patel will be contesting from his sitting seat Rajkot (South). The Kodinar SC seat will be contested by Rambhai Vadher, replacing sitting MLA Jethabhai Solanki, who resigned from the saffron party on Saturday.