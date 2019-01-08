BJP remembered to give reservation after 4.5 yrs: Omar Abdullah

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over their decision of approving 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker upper caste and accused the party over their laidback attitude, asserting that it did not intend to give reservation, if the concerned bill was not passed in the Parliament and vice-versa.

Abdullah slammed BJP for remembering the economically weaker sections of the society with the Lok Sabha elections approaching, adding that they took the step after their electoral defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly elections.

"Only after defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana (Assembly elections), they (BJP) remembered to give reservation after four-and-a-half years. They actually don't intend to give reservation. If it doesn't get passed in the Parliament they will say, 'we tried, but the Parliament didn't pass it'", Abdullah, who is the vice-president of National Conference (NC), said at a gathering here. On Monday, the Narendra Modi-led government approved giving 10 per cent reservation to upper caste poor in jobs and education. Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati welcomed the reservation announced by the Centre for economically weaker sections of upper caste. However, she called the move a "political stunt." "The decision taken by the central government is good but the intention behind the decision seems to be not good. It looks more of a political stunt as it has come just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It would have been better had the government taken the decision earlier," Mayawati, in an exclusive interview, told ANI. (ANI)