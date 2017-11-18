BJP represents development, good governance: Rajnath Singh

[India] Nov. 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the party that represents development and good governance.

He made this comments while campaigning for the BJP candidates in the local body election.

"If there is a party that represents development and good governance then it is the BJP, which is also best in governance," said Rajnath.

The Union Home Minister also said the international agency Moody's ratings about India prove that the opponents were wrong who had been claiming that India's economy has collapsed.

"For all the three and a half years of our government, all political opponents started making noise that the economy has collapsed. Moody's, in which the world's best economists evaluate, said that the strongest economy at this time is India," Rajnath asserted. Moody's has upgraded India's sovereign rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook to stable from positive, thus providing a much-needed impetus to the Modi government. Rajnath also said the first choice of the people in the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh has been the BJP. He urged the voters to elect the BJP candidates in the upcoming local body elections. He said the MPs (Members of Parliament) and MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) are then chosen among the millions, but a councillor is always elected from his ward. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Cabinet Minister Rita Joshi, the BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi were also present on the occasion. (ANI)