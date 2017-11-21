BJP responds to Yuva Desh's tweet, says it reeks of Cong's 'feudal mindset'

[India], November 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hasn't taken 'Yuva Desh's derogatory meme, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lightly and has slammed the Congress for disrespecting the head of the country and harbouring a 'feudal mindset' towards 'hard working poor people'.

"Yuva Desh deleting the tweet means nothing now. The damage is done, be it intentional or unintentional. This also clearly shows the feudal mindset of the Congress," BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi told ANI.

Another BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "The nation saw the impact of 'Maut Ka Saudagar' jibe and Mani Shankar Aiyar's abuses in 2014. A similar impact will be seen now. The Congress has not only insulted the prime minister, but also insulted six crore Gujaratis and 1.25 billion Indians."

Reminiscing Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 2014 remarks, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga said, "Just because Modi ji comes from a poor family and he used to sell tea you will insult him? This is an insult of all hard working poor people. Also, a mistake happens once, not twice. First in 2014, Mani Shankar Aiyar said this and now Yuva Desh."

'Yuva Desh', the 'Indian Youth Congress' online magazine, had tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Modi in conversation with United States President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

PM Modi could be seen asking them if they were aware about the various 'memes' that have been circulated on the social media by the Opposition against him.

Hours after the tweet was put out, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took notice and asked if Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi would approve of such a jibe at the country's head.

"This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India's poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this?" tweeted Rupani.

Yuva Desh's original tweet, however, now stands deleted.

This is not the first time the Congress has taken reference to the prime minister's beginning as a tea vendor.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had, in January 2014, before the Modi-wave took the nation by surprise, said "Modi would never become prime minister, but he was welcome to serve tea to Congressmen."

Latching on to the barb, PM Modi attacked the Congress for not being able to "tolerate a person from backward caste who had humble beginnings".

Rahul Gandhi had then disapproved of the jibe at PM Modi being a subaltern.

The BJP had then turned Aiyar's attack into a campaign asset - "chai pe charcha" - rankling the Congress. (ANI)