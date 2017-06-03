BJP ridicules AAP's Hackathon, says Kejriwal govt. taking politics too lightly

[India], June 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for organizing own Electronic Voting Machines challenge and said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is taking politics too lightly.

"AAP thinks politics and public life is children's game. It's not. And if they believe they will buy a toy from amazon and then call for a hackathon, nobody will believe them," said BJP leader R.P. Singh.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP leader averred that nobody will believe AAP cadre.

"This kind of drama does not go well with the mind of people. Because people know you failed in a challenge, you did not accept the dare and people who can dare and take the dare are the ones who are morally correct. Rest all of it is drama which doesn't help," said BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi. The AAP on Thursday announced that it will organise its own Electronic Voting Machines challenge on June 3, after the Election Commission rejected the party's 'open hackathon' request. The party will invite wizards and technical experts from political parties, the Election Commission and also the companies which provide the EVMs to the poll panel, for the challenge. (ANI)