BJP, RSS oppose Naqvi's statement on Ram Mandir

New Delhi: Reacting to Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's statement on Ram Mandir, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinay Katiyar said it will remain a priority for the party, and will play a pivotal role in the 2019 general elections.

Naqvi had said the BJP's objective to win the 2019 elections will be only based on development, while adding that there will be no space for Hindutva and temple issues.

Contradicting Naqvi's statement, Katiyar said, "The court is taking a long time in taking a decision on the issue of Ram Mandir and since the BJP is in power, priests and religious leaders are also expecting progress in the matter of the Ram Mandir, and since quick decision is not possible, they might have been upset."

However, he said, "2019 is not difficult for BJP, but the win is not possible only on 'Vikas' or development unless the decision on Ram Mandir decision is taken, nothing can be said." Echoing the thoughts of Katiyar, RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha said, "The Hindu society, the Saints, everyone wants Ram Mandir to be constructed on the birthplace of Lord Ram. This is not an electoral matter, this is a cultural issue. We are not going to compromise on the issue of Ram Mandir." BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy said that he cannot believe that Naqvi could make such a statement, and if anyone in the party opposes to Ram Mandir, there will be resistance from within the party, He said, "Our party will never compromise on Ram Mandir. I don't think Naqvi can make such a statement. He must have meant something else. I can't believe that Naqvi can use such language. If someone opposes Ram Mandir, there will be resistance from the party."