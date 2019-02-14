'BJP rule a dark chapter of our democracy': Ahmed Patel lists 5 'infamous reasons'

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): As tenure of 16th Lok Sabha came to an end on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel listed five "infamous reasons" which according to him dominated the proceedings of the Parliament in the BJP-led tenure.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patel wrote, "As the tenure of 16th Lok Sabha comes to an end, important to recollect that the last 5 years will go down as a dark chapter in our democracy. These 5 years will be remembered for 5 infamous reasons -- 1) Dilution of the work of Parliamentary Committees, 2) Aligning Parliament session dates to PM’s campaign schedule, 3) Disguising ordinary bills as money bills, 4) Treasury disrupting the House as they had no bills to introduce, 5) Brazen suspension of Oppn members for expressing dissent & supplying Parliament with incorrect answers in some cases."

He tweeted that there will be no room for "such undemocratic practices" in the 17th Lok Sabha, which according to him, would be "dominated" by the Congress. "In the 17th Lok Sabha which will be dominated by the Congress, such undemocratic practices shall have no place," Patel wrote on the micro-blogging site. In the nearly five-year-long tenure of the BJP-led NDA government, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw repeated disruptions owing to the uproar by the Opposition over a number of issues including Citizenship Amendment Bill, Rafale deal and the BJP's alleged misuse of institutions. The general elections are due to be held by April-May. (ANI)