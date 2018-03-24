BJP secures victory on all 9 RS seats in UP

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday secured victory on all nine Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP candidates, who were in the fray for the nine seats include Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, GVL Narasimha Rao, Harnath Yadav, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and Anil Aggarwal.

Expressing his happiness over the victory, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked and congratulated the people of the state.

He further took a dig at the Samajwadi Party and said 'its 'opportunistic face' has been exposed.' Meanwhile, BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey also expressed his happiness over the win and said, "This is the victory of democracy and it is for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh." Further Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan won from Hardoi constituency which is to be vacant after BJP leader Naresh Agarwal term in Raya Sabha ends in April. The voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats was held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. A total number of 59 vacancies will be created in the Rajya Sabha in April which necessitated the elections. (ANI)