BJP seeks apology from Rahul, Congress over Rafale deal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded an apology from the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi for levying allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet deal, in which the Supreme Court has given the government a clean chit.

The apex court dismissed all the petitions seeking a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar defense deal.

The treasury benches Friday mounted a counter-offensive on the opposition on the Rafale issue in Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the deal, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

As soon as the Question Hour was taken up, opposition members trooped into the Well carrying placards on various issues, including alleged scam in Rafale deal. But BJP members stood up and started raising slogans against the Congress and Gandhi. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said following the SC verdict, Rahul Gandhi should apologise. Amid loud sloganeering, around 11.10 am, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said following the SC verdict, Rahul Gandhi should apologise. Amid loud sloganeering, around 11.10 am, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon. Welcoming the judgment, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Every deal is not Bofors deal.” Welcoming the judgment, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Every deal is not Bofors deal.” “It is the culture and tradition of Congress and its top leadership to mint money from such deals on the cost of country’s national security,” he said. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false allegations against him and questioning his credibility, he added. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there is a necessity for fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without the jets. The CJI, who read out the judgment for the three-judge bench, said no reasons were found to interfere in the procurement process for the fighter jets. The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into deal.