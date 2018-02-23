BJP seeks its CMs' views on 'One nation-One election' idea

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav on Friday wrote to the chief ministers of party governed states, asking them to consensus with regard to the idea of 'one nation-one election'.

Yadav has also asked the chief ministers to involve opposition leaders for the same.

According to a report, former home secretary Madhav Godbole has recently supported the idea of 'One Nation One Election' and demanded a constitutional amendment for it after a detailed discussion in the Parliament. (ANI)