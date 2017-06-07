BJP seeks Karat's apology for 'deplorable' article on Army chief

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday came down heavily on Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leader Prakash Karat for his "deplorable" statement against Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat over handling of the Kashmir issue.

Demanding Karat's apology, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "This kind of statements by leaders like Prakash Karat only provides oxygen to Pakistan. This is deplorable and Karat should apologise for the same."

Questioning the CPM's loyalty, another BJP leader S. Prakash said, "I don't expect anything better from the CPM. They have been consistently supporting the anti-Indian forces in Kashmir and in the JNU. Their agenda is unclear; their loyalty is unclear."

The BJP's strong retort came after the CPI (M) mouthpiece 'People's Democracy' criticised General Rawat for defending Major Gogoi's action using 'human shield' to prevent a mob from attacking Election Commission staff in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam area. It said the remarks made in an interview by the Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat about dealing with civilian protestors in Kashmir exemplifies all that is wrong with the way the Modi Government is dealing with the situation there. "The Army chief is reflecting the views of the Modi government which seeks to suppress the people of Kashmir, who are voicing their political protest, through the sole reliance on use of force," Karat wrote in an editorial published in the People's Democracy. "The Army chief of staff, by commending this act, has let down the high professional standards of the army. Some former serving generals of the army have decried the use of the civilian as a human shield. They have correctly pointed out that the army cannot treat its own people in such a manner," it added. It alleged that General Rawat makes no distinction between young protestors throwing stones and Armed militants. "Not only the people of Kashmir but the army itself will suffer irreparable damage due to the government's blind adherence to the use of coercive force against the civilian population," it further said. (ANI)