BJP set to make major gains in LS polls in Karnataka

[India], May 23 (ANI): BJP is set to make major gains in the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka where it is leading in 24 out of the 28 seats, according to Election Commission trends.

Senior Congress leaders who are trailing in the state include Mallikarjun Kharge and Veerappa Moily. Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda of JD(S) is trailing behind BJP's GS Basavaraju from the Tumkur seat.

The outcome of the general elections may post a threat to the fragile the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 17 seats in the state while Congress and JD(S) were restricted to nine and 2 seats respectively. (ANI)