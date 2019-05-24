BJP-Shiv Sena combine sweeps Mumbai

[India], May 24 (ANI): The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance swept through Mumbai despite Congress attempts to lure voters with Bollywood glitz by roping in actor Urmila Matondkar as well as the backing of Milind Deora by industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Both lost their deposits.

Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora with 3,21,362 votes trailed in Mumbai South constituency behind Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant by over one lakh votes.

Conceding his defeat, Deora said, "We accept the voice of Mumbaikars. I congratulate all candidates for Shiv Sena and BJP who have won." He said that unfortunately despite fielding good candidates the Congress lost in Mumbai.

He extended his greeting to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah who led the BJP to tremendous victory. "I hope this government work for the welfare of all the people," he said adding Sena's Arvind Sawant won Mumbai South seat in a repeat of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which too he had emerged victorious against Deora. Urmila Matondkar, who debuted into politics as the Congress candidate trailed by 241431votes against BJP MP Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North. She had filed a complaint on Thursday with the Election Commission alleging that there was a mismatch in the signatures and machine number on the form of EVM. Congress candidate Priya Dutt was also trailing behind BJP's Poonam Mahajan who was leading by 485815 votes in Mumbai North Central. BJP's Manoj Kotak, who replaced Kirit Somaiya as the party's candidate, won from Mumbai North by a margin of 2.26 lakh votes against the NCP's Sanjay Dina Patil. Mumbai South Central constituency saw Rahul Shewale of the Sena won by over 1.5 lakh votes against Congress' Eknath Gaikwad. Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in Mumbai NorthWest constituency lost to Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar by over 2 lakh votes. (ANI)