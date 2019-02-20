BJP should break alliance if CM formula unacceptable: Shiv Sena

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said if the Bharatiya Janta Party does not agree to the rotational chief minister formula in Maharashtra, it should "break the alliance" which was announced two days ago.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MLA Ramdas Kadam said his party had finalised the alliance with the BJP after the latter agreed to equally share the post of chief minister.

“When BJP President Amit Shah met Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray in Matoshri, it was decided that the chief minister will be from BJP for two and a half years, while for the rest of the period, a Shiv Sena leader will be chief minister, irrespective of who wins how many seats. Now someone says that chief minister should be from the party that has more MLAs. So, if they (BJP) don't like this then they should break the alliance," Kadam said.

In a joint press conference with Shah and Thackeray earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena will fight on 23 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP on 25 seats out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the upcoming general elections. The two parties have agreed to contest an equal number of seats in the Assembly polls. (ANI)