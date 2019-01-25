BJP sidelining senior leaders not good for party's future: Babulal Gaur

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur on Friday warned that if the party continues to "ignore" senior leaders, its future is bleak.

“BJP has sidelined senior leaders of the party. If it doesn't take the opinion of senior leaders then its future will not be good. People who had a chance to win were not given tickets,” he told media.

Gaur's statement comes a day after he claimed that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh offered him to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal constituency on Congress ticket.

“He (Digvijaya Singh) visited me on December 18 and offered me to contest polls from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket. I told him I will think about it,” said Gaur. According to sources, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce dates for the General elections in the first week of March. The elections are likely to be held in six to seven phases, the sources added. The election process has to be completed by May. The last Lok Sabha elections in 2014 were held in nine phases from April 7 to May 12. The new government assumed office on May 26, 2014. (ANI)