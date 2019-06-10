BJP slams AAP and Kejriwal on 'seat trading' allegations

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the 'seat-trading' allegations levelled against them.

Speaking about AAP's West Delhi candidate Balbir Jakhar's son's accusations that his father allegedly paid a huge bribe to get a party ticket, BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar said, "Balbir Jakhar's son has accused that he has bought the West Delhi seat for Rs 6 crore. His son has also indicated that he has links with Sajjan Kumar who is an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This is a very serious matter and now Delhi CM Kejriwal should answer."

Earlier in the day, Jakhar's son Uday accused him of giving Rs 6 crore to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai in exchange for the West Delhi ticket. "Six crore rupees were given to Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai by my father in exchange for the West Delhi ticket. He joined politics in January and prior to that, he had no experience in the political arena. I have credible evidence that he gave 6 crores to fight from this ticket," Uday had said.

Claiming that his father tried to bail out former Congress leader and 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Sajjan Kumar, he said: "He refused to give me money for my education and said that he would use it for his political endeavours. He was ready to use that money to give bail to Yashpal Singh and Sajjan Kumar, accused and convicts in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was ready to fight a case for them. He personally told me this."

"AAP took birth by revolting against corruption and now it is engaged in corruption itself," Javdekar said.

"Somebody slapped Kejriwal last week. Everybody in the AAP started saying that it is a BJP worker who did it. But actually, it was found that it was a disgruntled AAP worker who did it. This shows that AAP is trading in lies just like the Congress," he added.

Delhi, where 7 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to poll on May 12. The counting of votes shall take place on May 23. (ANI)