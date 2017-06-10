BJP slams Cong. over video showing its leaders inciting violence in MP

[India], June 10 (ANI): Slamming the Congress after its leaders got caught on camera purportedly inciting party workers and farmers to burn down a police station in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday requested the Government to immediately arrest the miscreants and book them under relevant acts to ensure normalcy in the state.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader S. Prakash said, "Certain Congress elements who are instigating violence and appealing the mob to set the police station on fire have been caught on camera red-handed. With this entire backdrop, the Chief Minister with a good intention is sitting on a fast. It's unfortunate that just for the sake of vote, the Congress has stooped so low and staged a violent protest. The Congress should answer for this and Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the irresponsible behavior of his party men. I request the government to immediately arrest the miscreants and book them under relevant acts to ensure normalcy in MP."

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh yesterday was caught on camera inciting people to burn down a police station here. Congress' Shivpuri MLA Shakuntala Khatik was seen in the video repeatedly inciting people to accompany her to burn down the nearby police station. As Khatik repeatedly incited the mob, a police official was seen requesting the MLA to calm down. It is pertinent to mention here that the video has surfaced three days after six farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur, where a curfew has been imposed. Chaos ensued when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tried to reach Mandsaur at any cost. He was detained and later released. (ANI)