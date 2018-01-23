BJP slams Delhi govt over Bawana fire incident

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government of being 'callous' in sanctioning licences to factories.

The statement by Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari was made in light of the Bawana fire incident that took place on Saturday.

"The unchecked sanctioning or renewal of Factory Registration and Licensing allowed by the Kejriwal Government has resulted in factory owners like the one at Bawana to easily violate manufacturing norms, use child labour and put labour safety to threat," Tiwari said.

Tiwari said that the Bawana fire mishap was "one sad fall out" of the Kejriwal Government's callousness of changing licensing norms to please its factory owner friends in the national capital. On January 20, a massive fire broke out in the unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area, which claimed the lives of 17 people. The owner of the unit has been arrested in this connection. Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister ordered an inquiry into the incident, while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs. 1 lakh to the two injured. (ANI)