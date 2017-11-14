BJP slams Owaisi over remarks against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

[India], November 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his statement against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, saying that making sarcastic comments and questioning the integrity of a person were not justified.

"Making sarcastic remarks and questioning its integrity are unwarranted," BJP leader S Prakash told ANI.

This statement came after Owaisi snubbed the Art of Living founder for mediating the Ayodhya dispute.

Earlier, Owaisi had said, "All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has clearly stated that they would not accept any such offer. He (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) should not indulge in any kite flying." S. Prakash further said Owaisi had no role to play in the Ayodhya dispute, which he should understand. As per reports, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had earlier met the representatives of Nirmohi Akhara and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to help find an out-of-court settlement to the dispute. Reacting to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's initiative, Prakash said he wanted put an end to the dispute between the two communities. He asserted, "If any positive development and outcome can be expected of this dialogue, one should welcome it." Various attempts have been made by all stakeholders till now to resolve the matter amicably. Earlier, the Supreme Court had also suggested that an out-of-court settlement was the best recourse to the dispute. The apex court will commence the final hearing of the long-standing matter from December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure. The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal Emperor Babar in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram Temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque. (ANI)