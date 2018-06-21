BJP spreads hatred, communal poison against minorities: Asaduddin Owaisi

[India], June 21 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading hatred and communal poison against minorities.

Owaisi's statement comes hours after an inter-faith couple was allegedly harassed at Lucknow passport office.

"Since BJP came to power they have spread hatred and communal poison against minorities, Muslims in particular and Dalits," Owaisi told ANI.

"Things have come to such a stage that government officer has audacity to question an adult's marriage," he added.

Earlier in the day, the couple, Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui claimed that they were being harassed by an officer at a Lucknow Passport Office, as the former was married to a Muslim and had not changed her name.

The woman, while addressing the media, said that she was being harassed as the officer questioned her marital status, asking her why she had not changed her name later she was thankful to the officials for timely response.

The Regional Passport Office, Lucknow earlier clarified that the passports of the inter-faith couple have been issued, adding that strict action will be taken.

Filing a complaint on this matter, Seth on Wednesday took to Twitter to address her grievances.

The woman also asserted that the officer also kept her husband's passport on hold.

In a series of tweets, Seth wrote to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and demanded justice.

"@SushmaSwaraj Ma'am I never ever imagined that in a place like passport office we would have a people who are moral policing the citizens. He dint just put my passport on hold he even put my husband's @5220manas passport on hold. This is clear grudge. I was shocked at this 1/2," Seth tweeted.

Swaraj is yet to react to the latest development so far. (ANI)